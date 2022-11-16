- Fixed missing characters in the font for Chinese version
- Fixed non looping music in a dialog
- Prevents players from being able to spend tech points before they are asked to by the "Toilets smarts" directive
- Fix FlatHive training being the same
- Fix notification in bubble
- Fix clearance 2 (animals = friends) video played twice
- Fix Gamepad controls
- Fix loading a save of a new day skipping FLatlUCK cards
- Fix German "AI" lines not recognized properly
- Fix first time buying a module in the tech tree with gamepad
- Fix body bag "dispose" button when already disposed in the back office
- Fix props (tire clock, faraway model) soft locking the game
- Fix 6Birch notification with no message
- Fix modules lightning in Bubble
- Fix videos not playing in flatFUTURE
- Fix continue button
- Update typos
- Update credits
Flat Eye👁️🗨️ update for 16 November 2022
Patch Notes – 1.0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update