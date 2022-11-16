 Skip to content

Flat Eye👁️‍🗨️ update for 16 November 2022

Patch Notes – 1.0.3

Patch Notes – 1.0.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed missing characters in the font for Chinese version
  • Fixed non looping music in a dialog
  • Prevents players from being able to spend tech points before they are asked to by the "Toilets smarts" directive
  • Fix FlatHive training being the same
  • Fix notification in bubble
  • Fix clearance 2 (animals = friends) video played twice
  • Fix Gamepad controls
  • Fix loading a save of a new day skipping FLatlUCK cards
  • Fix German "AI" lines not recognized properly
  • Fix first time buying a module in the tech tree with gamepad
  • Fix body bag "dispose" button when already disposed in the back office
  • Fix props (tire clock, faraway model) soft locking the game
  • Fix 6Birch notification with no message
  • Fix modules lightning in Bubble
  • Fix videos not playing in flatFUTURE
  • Fix continue button
  • Update typos
  • Update credits

