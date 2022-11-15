 Skip to content

Beneath Oresa update for 15 November 2022

0.2.15

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where finishing a run at any difficulty level would unlock the next one
  • Fixed an issue where a full heal at the beginning of chapter 2 and 3 wouldn’t be saved on disk
  • Fixed a major instability leading to crashes during fights and memory leaks
  • Optimized UI performance

Changed files in this update

Depot 1803401
