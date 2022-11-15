- Fixed an issue where finishing a run at any difficulty level would unlock the next one
- Fixed an issue where a full heal at the beginning of chapter 2 and 3 wouldn’t be saved on disk
- Fixed a major instability leading to crashes during fights and memory leaks
- Optimized UI performance
Beneath Oresa update for 15 November 2022
0.2.15
Patchnotes via Steam Community
