Sticky Steve's Sticky Situation update for 15 November 2022

Frosty Update

The Frosty Update is now live.

This update features:

  • New Level, Frosty. A mountain climb featuring icy surfaces.
  • Redone Best Times UI.
  • 6 New Steam achievements for the new level.

