Achievements are here! (Update 3)

This week we have added a set of 25 achievements for you to uplock throughout the game.
- Neanderthal - Defeat the first boss in the prehistoric set of minigames.
- Homosapien - Defeat the second boss in the prehistoric set of minigames.
- Human - Defeat the third boss in the prehistoric set of minigames.
- Peasant - Defeat the first boss in the medieval set of minigames.
- Knight - Defeat the second boss in the medieval set of minigames.
- Monarch - Defeat the third boss in the medieval set of minigames.
- Soldier - Defeat the first boss in the mafia set of minigames.
- Consigliere - Defeat the second boss in the mafia set of minigames.
- Don - Defeat the third boss in the mafia set of minigames.
- Sidekick - Defeat the first boss in the hero set of minigames.
- Vigilante - Defeat the second boss in the hero set of minigames.
- Superhero - Defeat the third boss in the hero set of minigames.
- Crew - Defeat the first boss in the future set of minigames.
- Pilot - Defeat the second boss in the future set of minigames.
- Captain -Defeat the third boss in the future set of minigames.
- Decrypted - Beat the game on any difficulty.
- Watcher of Times - Beat the game on medium difficulty or harder.
- Anchorpoint - Beat the game on hard difficulty.
- Minigame Royal - Complete 100 minigames successfully.
- Chiliad - Complete 1000 minigames successfully.
- Minigame Aficionado - Unlock all of the minigames.
- Collector - Purchase all items in the in-game store
- Jackpot - Hit the jackpot on the slot machine.
- Champion - Become the robot fighting champion.
