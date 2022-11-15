 Skip to content

Mongrel Games Minigames update for 15 November 2022

Achievements are here! (Update 3)

Build 9942592 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This week we have added a set of 25 achievements for you to uplock throughout the game.

  • Neanderthal - Defeat the first boss in the prehistoric set of minigames.
  • Homosapien - Defeat the second boss in the prehistoric set of minigames.
  • Human - Defeat the third boss in the prehistoric set of minigames.
  • Peasant - Defeat the first boss in the medieval set of minigames.
  • Knight - Defeat the second boss in the medieval set of minigames.
  • Monarch - Defeat the third boss in the medieval set of minigames.
  • Soldier - Defeat the first boss in the mafia set of minigames.
  • Consigliere - Defeat the second boss in the mafia set of minigames.
  • Don - Defeat the third boss in the mafia set of minigames.
  • Sidekick - Defeat the first boss in the hero set of minigames.
  • Vigilante - Defeat the second boss in the hero set of minigames.
  • Superhero - Defeat the third boss in the hero set of minigames.
  • Crew - Defeat the first boss in the future set of minigames.
  • Pilot - Defeat the second boss in the future set of minigames.
  • Captain -Defeat the third boss in the future set of minigames.
  • Decrypted - Beat the game on any difficulty.
  • Watcher of Times - Beat the game on medium difficulty or harder.
  • Anchorpoint - Beat the game on hard difficulty.
  • Minigame Royal - Complete 100 minigames successfully.
  • Chiliad - Complete 1000 minigames successfully.
  • Minigame Aficionado - Unlock all of the minigames.
  • Collector - Purchase all items in the in-game store
  • Jackpot - Hit the jackpot on the slot machine.
  • Champion - Become the robot fighting champion.

