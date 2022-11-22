 Skip to content

Neon Nights 2 update for 22 November 2022

Patch 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9942493 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update:
  • 17 new animation videos
  • 250mb patch update
  • Added Controller Support

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1994670/Neon_Nights_2/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1560010/Neon_Nights/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/28818/

