Aerofly FS 2 Flight Simulator update for 15 November 2022

Aerofly FS 2 Version 2.06.09.11 ( 2022-11-15 )

Build 9942150

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update fixes an issue with the new Apple macOS Ventura operating system. The Apple GateKeeper considered Aerofly FS 2 as damaged. This update shoudl fix this issue.

Changed files in this update

Aerofly FS 2 Flight Simulator MacOS Binaries Depot 434034
