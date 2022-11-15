This update fixes an issue with the new Apple macOS Ventura operating system. The Apple GateKeeper considered Aerofly FS 2 as damaged. This update shoudl fix this issue.
Aerofly FS 2 Flight Simulator update for 15 November 2022
Aerofly FS 2 Version 2.06.09.11 ( 2022-11-15 )
