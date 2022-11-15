Check out our update!

Project Wunderwaffe: Prologue has been updated. Various progressions have been added to make Prologue even more entertaining.
This update presents all the changes that were made to the full game
in version 1.1, including the removal of tunnels and elevators.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1477700
**NOTE. Because Project Wunderwaffe: Prologue is not the full game, you cannot save. Project Wunderwaffe: Prologue is only available in survival mode and has one difficulty level: hard. It is possible to explore Tier I
in its entirety.**
Tiers II and III, three difficulty levels (easy, medium, and hard), and all game content, along with the ability to save, are only available in the full version
of Project Wunderwaffe.
Changed files in this update