Patch 0.889! First day of resurrection.

Hello there dwellers of the deep! Based on your feedback we managed to squish a couple of nasty bugs.
- Fixed a crash related to picking up an inventory item and exiting the inventory panel.
- Fixed poison not triggering certain wizard trinkets.
- Fixed transformed trinkets staying transformed after hitting combat retry.
- Fixed nailed keyword not showing after card gains "nailed on draw" from event.
- Fixed empty mind control panel.
- Fixed some items that are not unlocked appearing as unlocked after loading a savegame.
- Fixed shadow form not stacking properly.
- Fixed trinket charge values appearing in the wrong position after combat retry.
- Fixed mage leggings showing the wrong icon.
Thank you everyone for your kind words and support, see you in the depths,
Balcony Softworks
Changed files in this update