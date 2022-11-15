Patch 0.889! First day of resurrection.

Share · View all patches · Build 9941902 · Last edited 15 November 2022 – 14:26:21 UTC by Wendy

Hello there dwellers of the deep! Based on your feedback we managed to squish a couple of nasty bugs.

Fixed a crash related to picking up an inventory item and exiting the inventory panel.

Fixed poison not triggering certain wizard trinkets.

Fixed transformed trinkets staying transformed after hitting combat retry.

Fixed nailed keyword not showing after card gains "nailed on draw" from event.

Fixed empty mind control panel.

Fixed some items that are not unlocked appearing as unlocked after loading a savegame.

Fixed shadow form not stacking properly.

Fixed trinket charge values appearing in the wrong position after combat retry.

Fixed mage leggings showing the wrong icon.

Thank you everyone for your kind words and support, see you in the depths,

Balcony Softworks