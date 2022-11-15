- The camera lock button (for tablets) now works as an on-off switch, rather than having to be kept pressed. The lock is only active if a pen is in range of the tablet.
- Fixed an issue causing minor camera movements to sometimes happen, even if the camera lock button was active.
SuchArt! update for 15 November 2022
Patch 2.0.7.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
