 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SuchArt! update for 15 November 2022

Patch 2.0.7.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9941865 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The camera lock button (for tablets) now works as an on-off switch, rather than having to be kept pressed. The lock is only active if a pen is in range of the tablet.
  • Fixed an issue causing minor camera movements to sometimes happen, even if the camera lock button was active.

Changed files in this update

SuchArt! Content Depot 1293181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link