[Neolithic]To the End update for 15 November 2022

Update, Version 20221115

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


English
##########Content############
[Egypt]New location: Outside the Library
[Enemy]New Enemy: Long-Dead Rome Soldier (They can be turned into pets. They start with a few levels of blade weapon proficiency.)
简体中文
##########Content############
【埃及】新区域：图书馆外
【敌人】新敌人：逝去千年的罗马士兵（可以被转化为宠物。初始具有一定等级的刀剑类武器熟练度。）

