 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HUMANKIND™ update for 15 November 2022

[1.0.18.3510] "Metternich Update Hotfix 1" Version Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9941549 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CRITICAL FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where an "urgent affairs require you attention" mandatory notification may lead to the game being blocked.

CHANGES AND ADDITIONS

  • Added an indication of the empire targetted by a leverage curiosity.
  • Added a mention of the patronage extending Independent People cycle of life, as well as other missing feedbacks on Independent People.
  • Added a preview of the duration of Agents actions.
  • Added a new legacy trait for Singaporeans: +5% Fame Gain Multiplier per Client State Independant People. The former lecay trait has been added directly as a Unit Specialty of the Reservists.

FIXES OF ISSUES SPOTTED BY THE COMMUNITY (THANKS!)

  • Fixed an issue where Units could be upgraded to emblematic units obtained by "arms deal".
  • Fixed an issue where the "Spider's Web" Narrative Event could be triggered by opponent's city.
  • Fixed an issue where after refusing an agreement proposal by another empire, then same agreement proposal could be sent again immedietly.
  • Fixed an issue where the tooltip for "Cultural Blessing" was missing information on when to unlock the civic.
  • Fixed an issue where the "Cultural Blessing" could can be unlocked in Ancient era.

OTHER FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where Decoy army that have Stealth units were not correctly displayed.
  • Fixed an issue where armies could not move due to the presence of stealth allied armies (it now starts an ambush).
  • Fixed an issue where Spawn points were not deactivated when disrupting them with an Agent.
  • Fixed an issue where Osmosis events would not appear when Manipulating a city that was not in the Player's influence.
  • Fixed an issue where incorrect feedback was displayed when trying to add reinforcement that has no movement point left.
  • Fixed an issue where incorrect information was displayed when a civlization was falling.
  • Fixed an issue where, very rarely, the game could become stuck when choosing "Seek Wisdom" tenet.
  • Fixed an issues where AIs could declare war while in peaceful mode.
  • Fixed an issues where the bonuses coming from independent people treaties could be inconsistent because of the era level.
  • Fixed a few localization issues.
  • Fixed a issues with narrative events and civics unlocks.
  • Fixed other UI issues (in the Congress of Humankind, Embassies and the Help Layer).

Changed files in this update

HUMANKIND™ Windows Depot 1124301
  • Loading history…
HUMANKIND™ macOS Depot 1124302
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link