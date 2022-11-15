[1.0.18.3510] "Metternich Update Hotfix 1" Version Notes

CRITICAL FIXES
- Fixed an issue where an "urgent affairs require you attention" mandatory notification may lead to the game being blocked.
CHANGES AND ADDITIONS
- Added an indication of the empire targetted by a leverage curiosity.
- Added a mention of the patronage extending Independent People cycle of life, as well as other missing feedbacks on Independent People.
- Added a preview of the duration of Agents actions.
- Added a new legacy trait for Singaporeans: +5% Fame Gain Multiplier per Client State Independant People. The former lecay trait has been added directly as a Unit Specialty of the Reservists.
FIXES OF ISSUES SPOTTED BY THE COMMUNITY (THANKS!)
- Fixed an issue where Units could be upgraded to emblematic units obtained by "arms deal".
- Fixed an issue where the "Spider's Web" Narrative Event could be triggered by opponent's city.
- Fixed an issue where after refusing an agreement proposal by another empire, then same agreement proposal could be sent again immedietly.
- Fixed an issue where the tooltip for "Cultural Blessing" was missing information on when to unlock the civic.
- Fixed an issue where the "Cultural Blessing" could can be unlocked in Ancient era.
OTHER FIXES
- Fixed an issue where Decoy army that have Stealth units were not correctly displayed.
- Fixed an issue where armies could not move due to the presence of stealth allied armies (it now starts an ambush).
- Fixed an issue where Spawn points were not deactivated when disrupting them with an Agent.
- Fixed an issue where Osmosis events would not appear when Manipulating a city that was not in the Player's influence.
- Fixed an issue where incorrect feedback was displayed when trying to add reinforcement that has no movement point left.
- Fixed an issue where incorrect information was displayed when a civlization was falling.
- Fixed an issue where, very rarely, the game could become stuck when choosing "Seek Wisdom" tenet.
- Fixed an issues where AIs could declare war while in peaceful mode.
- Fixed an issues where the bonuses coming from independent people treaties could be inconsistent because of the era level.
- Fixed a few localization issues.
- Fixed a issues with narrative events and civics unlocks.
- Fixed other UI issues (in the Congress of Humankind, Embassies and the Help Layer).
