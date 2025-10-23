This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dreamed Away is OUT!

The wait is finally over! We are beyond excited to share Théo and Louise’s story with the world, and to announce that Dreamed Away is now available for Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox!



It's time to embark on Théo’s haunting journey through dream and reality, and uncover the truth behind his sister Louise’s disappearance!

Launch trailer

Also, please remember to leave a review!

Reviews make a huge difference and help spread the word in today's algorithm-driven world.

Nico & Pineapple Works