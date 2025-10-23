 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 9941204 Edited 23 October 2025 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Dreamed Away is OUT!

The wait is finally over! We are beyond excited to share Théo and Louise’s story with the world, and to announce that Dreamed Away is now available for Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox!

It's time to embark on Théo’s haunting journey through dream and reality, and uncover the truth behind his sister Louise’s disappearance!

Launch trailer

Also, please remember to leave a review! 

Reviews make a huge difference and help spread the word in today's algorithm-driven world.

Nico & Pineapple Works

