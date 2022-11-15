 Skip to content

Territory update for 15 November 2022

Territory – Alpha 5.9 – Default Branch – Building and QOL Changes

Build 9941190 · Last edited by Wendy

Changed

Character View / Photo Mode

  • Character View camera adjusted and now
  • All HUD’s are invisible in character view for a true photo/screenshot mode (for Kai’s awesome video thumbnails 😉)

Building

  • All base build parts can now clip into the terrain which allows much more flexibility along with the easier placement of the foundations.
  • Foundations still need to be placed above the terrain with the ground check being done from the centre of the floor.
  • If too much of the foundation is blocked it will still not allow you to place it.

Other

  • Leather tanning time reduced a bit
  • Revenge Hunters are now named when you loot them so you know if it was a regular attack or a revenge attack
  • HUD QOL – you can now escape the farm planter HUD after watering and harvesting by pressing tab and bringing up the inventory. This allows a much better flow when farming and changing between the inventory HUD and planter HUD

