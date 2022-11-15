Territory – Alpha 5.9 – Default Branch – Building and QOL Changes

Changed
Character View / Photo Mode
- Character View camera adjusted and now
- All HUD’s are invisible in character view for a true photo/screenshot mode (for Kai’s awesome video thumbnails 😉)
Building
- All base build parts can now clip into the terrain which allows much more flexibility along with the easier placement of the foundations.
- Foundations still need to be placed above the terrain with the ground check being done from the centre of the floor.
- If too much of the foundation is blocked it will still not allow you to place it.
Other
- Leather tanning time reduced a bit
- Revenge Hunters are now named when you loot them so you know if it was a regular attack or a revenge attack
- HUD QOL – you can now escape the farm planter HUD after watering and harvesting by pressing tab and bringing up the inventory. This allows a much better flow when farming and changing between the inventory HUD and planter HUD
