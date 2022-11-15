 Skip to content

Dungeon Escape update for 15 November 2022

Update 2.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9941100 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add increasing score effect
  • Some improvements under the hood

