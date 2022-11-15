Patch v14.1

//misc
- Regular bosses (eg High Wizard) now give some score upon death.
- Elven Archers: Reduced how many archers show up in the stage. Reduced the arrow's speed, damage, and how much poison they inflict.
- Ogres and Elven Archers now have a chance of dropping gems upon death.
//bug fixes
- The Psych Skirmish Endurer achievement wasn't triggering.
- Sprout Brotato class: The Bro Compadres meta wasn't increasing the cap on Shroom Bros.
- Poison was preventing the Bottled Fairy relic and Minion Resurrection meta from healing at death which was creating oddities (their healing now ignores poison).
- The dropped bombs from Beggars Bombers didn't have an outline when the Enemy Outline option was on.
Changed files in this update