- Fixed a few starting outfits not having boots
- Fixed wisdon and intelligence practice bonuses
- The dialogue text typewriter rate is not twice as fast
- Fixed the dwarven miners attacking friendly pets/followers
- Fixed dwarven miners ambient sounds
- Optimisations to frame rates when in indoor areas
DreamScapes Dimensions update for 15 November 2022
v0.141a
