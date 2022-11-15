 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DreamScapes Dimensions update for 15 November 2022

v0.141a

Share · View all patches · Build 9940866 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed a few starting outfits not having boots
  2. Fixed wisdon and intelligence practice bonuses
  3. The dialogue text typewriter rate is not twice as fast
  4. Fixed the dwarven miners attacking friendly pets/followers
  5. Fixed dwarven miners ambient sounds
  6. Optimisations to frame rates when in indoor areas

Changed files in this update

DreamScapes Dimensions MMORPG Depot Depot 1503445
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link