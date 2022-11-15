 Skip to content

Starcom: Unknown Space Playtest update for 15 November 2022

Update Notes for Build Betelgeuse 10701

Build 9940607

With Early Access now less than a month away, this is likely the last new content update as I aim to get a solid release candidate ready in the next two weeks.

Release Notes:

Changes

  • Station news items

  • Preloader text while application loads

  • Misc. changes to Nimion/Kyrnan story

  • New region, story, gameplay elements

  • Region placement changes

  • Skill changes:

    • Diplomacy removed and folded into Xenoculture
    • Skill checks show more info
    • Skill checks can be either "expert" or "team" based
    • Skill Techs: technologies that provide bonuses depending on team skills
    • Changes to crew injury info
    • Changes to crew starting skills, progression
    • Changes to Crew UI

  • Additional conversation topics for Cdre. Yu, Dr. Rama and Goryr

  • New techs

  • Drop rate adjustments

  • Additional progression analytics

  • F8 feedback notifies on success/failure via HUD (if in game)

  • Seperate fire control for secondary weapons

  • Game credits panel in Main Menu

Fixes:
  • Exceptions during mission evaluation should now be lane-isolated
  • Diplomat mission could soft-lock progress
  • Environmental texture seam visible
  • Changed spawn-over-distance particles (missiles, hull burn) to improve performance
  • Cache content ids to reduce string-related garbage collection
  • Numerous minor fixes reported from last playtest

