Update Notes for Build Betelgeuse 10701

With Early Access now less than a month away, this is likely the last new content update as I aim to get a solid release candidate ready in the next two weeks.

Release Notes:

Changes

Station news items

Preloader text while application loads

Misc. changes to Nimion/Kyrnan story

New region, story, gameplay elements

Region placement changes

Skill changes: Diplomacy removed and folded into Xenoculture Skill checks show more info Skill checks can be either "expert" or "team" based Skill Techs: technologies that provide bonuses depending on team skills Changes to crew injury info Changes to crew starting skills, progression Changes to Crew UI

Additional conversation topics for Cdre. Yu, Dr. Rama and Goryr

New techs

Drop rate adjustments

Additional progression analytics

F8 feedback notifies on success/failure via HUD (if in game)

Seperate fire control for secondary weapons

Game credits panel in Main Menu

Fixes: