Update Notes for Build Betelgeuse 10701

With Early Access now less than a month away, this is likely the last new content update as I aim to get a solid release candidate ready in the next two weeks.
Release Notes:
Changes
-
Station news items
-
Preloader text while application loads
-
Misc. changes to Nimion/Kyrnan story
-
New region, story, gameplay elements
-
Region placement changes
-
Skill changes:
- Diplomacy removed and folded into Xenoculture
- Skill checks show more info
- Skill checks can be either "expert" or "team" based
- Skill Techs: technologies that provide bonuses depending on team skills
- Changes to crew injury info
- Changes to crew starting skills, progression
- Changes to Crew UI
-
Additional conversation topics for Cdre. Yu, Dr. Rama and Goryr
-
New techs
-
Drop rate adjustments
-
Additional progression analytics
-
F8 feedback notifies on success/failure via HUD (if in game)
-
Seperate fire control for secondary weapons
-
Game credits panel in Main Menu
Fixes:
- Exceptions during mission evaluation should now be lane-isolated
- Diplomat mission could soft-lock progress
- Environmental texture seam visible
- Changed spawn-over-distance particles (missiles, hull burn) to improve performance
- Cache content ids to reduce string-related garbage collection
- Numerous minor fixes reported from last playtest
Changed files in this update