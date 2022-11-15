 Skip to content

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 15 November 2022

0.571.3 - Tip of a Tool

Share · View all patches · Build 9940604 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Pirate crews setting up traps are now more patient.
  • An hardware category in the Hardware menu will not close itself when you purchase new hardware anymore.
  • Tooltips will now show in the Settings menu when opened in the Rings.
  • Fixed some tooltips displaying twice in the Hardware menu.
  • Tooltips for missing electrical or thermal power will now display when playing with a gamepad.
  • Tooltips for the autopilot and manual controls category in the Settings menu will now display when playing with a keyboard alone.
  • Updated the translations.

