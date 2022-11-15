- Pirate crews setting up traps are now more patient.
- An hardware category in the Hardware menu will not close itself when you purchase new hardware anymore.
- Tooltips will now show in the Settings menu when opened in the Rings.
- Fixed some tooltips displaying twice in the Hardware menu.
- Tooltips for missing electrical or thermal power will now display when playing with a gamepad.
- Tooltips for the autopilot and manual controls category in the Settings menu will now display when playing with a keyboard alone.
- Updated the translations.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 15 November 2022
0.571.3 - Tip of a Tool
Patchnotes via Steam Community
