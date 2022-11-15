 Skip to content

Roboplant update for 15 November 2022

Release 0.5.38 Changelog

Release 0.5.38 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello again!

thanks to your support with bug reporting we squeezed out some more bugs. Here what changed:

  • Added storage counter in the warehouse to show you the storage capacity
  • Fixed workers unloading from ship when nothing was delivered
  • Fixed loading producers sometimes getting stuck on "Preparing" state
  • Fixed drip horizontal loading it would freeze workers
  • Fixed workers unable to build multiple constructions due to obstacles
  • Fixed counting not saving properly the amount stored compared to the amount reserved

