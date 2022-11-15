Release 0.5.38 Changelog

Hello again!
thanks to your support with bug reporting we squeezed out some more bugs. Here what changed:
- Added storage counter in the warehouse to show you the storage capacity
- Fixed workers unloading from ship when nothing was delivered
- Fixed loading producers sometimes getting stuck on "Preparing" state
- Fixed drip horizontal loading it would freeze workers
- Fixed workers unable to build multiple constructions due to obstacles
- Fixed counting not saving properly the amount stored compared to the amount reserved
