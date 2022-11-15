- This update fixes an issue with the Mac Version and the new mac OS Ventura operating system. The macOS GateKeeper app that is supposed to prevent harmful software is getting stricter now, so we applied a minor change to Aerofly FS 4 to circumvent this issue.
Aerofly FS 4 Flight Simulator update for 15 November 2022
Aerofly FS 4 Version 4.01.01.03 ( 2022-11-15 )
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update