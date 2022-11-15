 Skip to content

Aerofly FS 4 Flight Simulator update for 15 November 2022

Aerofly FS 4 Version 4.01.01.03 ( 2022-11-15 )

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • This update fixes an issue with the Mac Version and the new mac OS Ventura operating system. The macOS GateKeeper app that is supposed to prevent harmful software is getting stricter now, so we applied a minor change to Aerofly FS 4 to circumvent this issue.

