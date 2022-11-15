 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lost Memories update for 15 November 2022

EA 1.03

Share · View all patches · Build 9939124 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added: Patch notes, controls in-game, added sticks where the fire is located.

Updated - small multiplayer update.

deleted: None

Happy finding the way back!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2160711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link