Added: Patch notes, controls in-game, added sticks where the fire is located.
Updated - small multiplayer update.
deleted: None
Happy finding the way back!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Added: Patch notes, controls in-game, added sticks where the fire is located.
Updated - small multiplayer update.
deleted: None
Happy finding the way back!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update