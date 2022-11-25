 Skip to content

Muse Dash update for 25 November 2022

Happy Otaku Album Vol.16

25 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. [Happy Otaku Pack Vol.16] is now updated with 6 new songs! Purchase the pack to unlock a Bad Girl Rin's illustration......and an SOS message? Σ(ﾟдﾟ;)
  2. Leveling up to get a winter-themed illustration! The secret is now revealed! The reason why fair maidens will not feel cold in skirts even in winter is......?
  3. A shortcut for those who are eager to suffer - based on your accumulated "strength" and "skill", some master difficulty stages will be automatically unlocked! Keep improving yourself towards the unknown abyss (｀･ω･)b
  4. A task for those ambitious collectors - use your "wisdom" and "experience" to challenge the newly-added Steam achievements! (`- ω -´)v

