- Ticket #1238 Tactical autofire toggle
- Ticket #1255 Tutorial Outpost and Colony objectives appear early fix
- Ticket #918 Tutorial no contact with Katraxi but no tutorial victory fix
- Ticket #1264 Close button greyed out on standard bombardment fix
- Ticket #1223 Bombing a planet to 0 population does not remove colony ownership fix
- Ticket #1263 Bomb validation checks during bombardment for multiple bomb types fix
Lord of Rigel update for 15 November 2022
EA Build Hotfix #18
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Lord of Rigel Depot (Windows) Depot 437441
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update