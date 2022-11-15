 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lord of Rigel update for 15 November 2022

EA Build Hotfix #18

Share · View all patches · Build 9938993 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ticket #1238 Tactical autofire toggle
  • Ticket #1255 Tutorial Outpost and Colony objectives appear early fix
  • Ticket #918 Tutorial no contact with Katraxi but no tutorial victory fix
  • Ticket #1264 Close button greyed out on standard bombardment fix
  • Ticket #1223 Bombing a planet to 0 population does not remove colony ownership fix
  • Ticket #1263 Bomb validation checks during bombardment for multiple bomb types fix

Changed files in this update

Lord of Rigel Depot (Windows) Depot 437441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link