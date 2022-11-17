 Skip to content

Redout 2 update for 17 November 2022

November 17th, 2022 - Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Redout 2 1.2.1 - Patch Notes

New Content

  • Unlocked 72 new aesthetic modules

General

  • Fixed multiplayer issues with wrong gravity, top speed and heat generation on all environments
  • Fixed Thrust stat not behaving correctly and not applying the correct speed gain
  • Steering stat adjusted to increase turn speed and turn rate whilst braking
  • Tweaked bonus trophies in Career mode which were hard to obtain
  • Fixed bug with manual respawn which places the playership in the wrong place on the track in Time Attack
  • Fixed descriptions not matching event contents in Summer League
  • Rebalanced Career Time Attack and Speed goals to match new changes in Thrust and Steering
  • Underwater now shows cooling VFX for clarity

If you're experiencing an issue, be sure to check out known issues page current updates: https://support.saber.games/hc/en-us/articles/8174504112913

