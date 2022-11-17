November 17th, 2022 - Patch Notes

Redout 2 1.2.1 - Patch Notes
New Content
- Unlocked 72 new aesthetic modules
General
- Fixed multiplayer issues with wrong gravity, top speed and heat generation on all environments
- Fixed Thrust stat not behaving correctly and not applying the correct speed gain
- Steering stat adjusted to increase turn speed and turn rate whilst braking
- Tweaked bonus trophies in Career mode which were hard to obtain
- Fixed bug with manual respawn which places the playership in the wrong place on the track in Time Attack
- Fixed descriptions not matching event contents in Summer League
- Rebalanced Career Time Attack and Speed goals to match new changes in Thrust and Steering
- Underwater now shows cooling VFX for clarity
If you're experiencing an issue, be sure to check out known issues page current updates: https://support.saber.games/hc/en-us/articles/8174504112913
Changed files in this update