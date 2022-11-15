 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

雛ちゃんブレイカー2ndBreak update for 15 November 2022

ver 1.041 Balance adjustment + updates such as additional skins, etc.

Share · View all patches · Build 9938436 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Character balance was adjusted.
Adjustments and additions were made to stages.
Character skins, titles, and title panels were added.
System adjustments were made.
Bug fixes.
Play information is now available in English.

http://mizusoba.blog.fc2.com/blog-entry-1129.html

Changed files in this update

Depot 2089491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link