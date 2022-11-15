Character balance was adjusted.
Adjustments and additions were made to stages.
Character skins, titles, and title panels were added.
System adjustments were made.
Bug fixes.
Play information is now available in English.
雛ちゃんブレイカー2ndBreak update for 15 November 2022
ver 1.041 Balance adjustment + updates such as additional skins, etc.
