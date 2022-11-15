 Skip to content

Nodrog's Fortress update for 15 November 2022

V1.095 Various Fixes

15 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For this patch we have only a Brief list of fixes and changes.

  • Steam Leaderboards should now display in the correct order and filled with all player stats. Also, negative Rank is no longer possible. If your losses exceed your wins, nothing is added for your wins. If the reverse is true, your Rank is boosted by how many more wins than losses you have.
  • Multi-kill Achievements were not firing! This should be fixed.
  • Tutorial text has been updated with more accurate/updated information.
  • The Match Results screen was initializing twice at the end of the Tutorial. This is now fixed.

