Notes From Province update for 15 November 2022

v1.1.10 Patch Notes

v1.1.10 Patch Notes

General

  • Bernardo has lowered his prices
  • Goldpaw continues to undercut Bernardo's prices
  • Bernardo will now remind Kyme to sell stuff
  • The treasure chest furniture can now offer 100G as a prize
  • Treasure chest is twice as likely to appear in the furniture store

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where Bernardo's note would disappear after earning it. If this happened to your save, speak to Bernardo in the Business District to re-earn the note
  • Skip will properly reveal his name in Kyme's notebook once his romance side story begins
  • Entering Arana's Web no longer respawns enemies in Mt Verner
  • Fixed a crash that could happen while drinking tea
  • Kyme will no longer see illusions of Umbra in random places

