v1.1.10 Patch Notes

General
- Bernardo has lowered his prices
- Goldpaw continues to undercut Bernardo's prices
- Bernardo will now remind Kyme to sell stuff
- The treasure chest furniture can now offer 100G as a prize
- Treasure chest is twice as likely to appear in the furniture store
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Bernardo's note would disappear after earning it. If this happened to your save, speak to Bernardo in the Business District to re-earn the note
- Skip will properly reveal his name in Kyme's notebook once his romance side story begins
- Entering Arana's Web no longer respawns enemies in Mt Verner
- Fixed a crash that could happen while drinking tea
- Kyme will no longer see illusions of Umbra in random places
Changed files in this update