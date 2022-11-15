Until Next Year........

Halloween mode has be disabled, to return next year. Gone are the Monsters of the night..................



Or are they?? The time is ever coming near. The howls and screams are what you'll hear.

Creatures crawl familiar and new. You'll find allies far and few. Journey into this cursed land,

And face the beast's hand. Voices of many prove warning, to what they call the Mourning.

A beautiful smile, can prove quite vile. Halloween may be gone, but trust me it won't be long.

