Z-STOP update for 15 November 2022

Until Next Year........

Share · View all patches · Build 9937620 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Halloween mode has be disabled, to return next year. Gone are the Monsters of the night..................

Or are they?? The time is ever coming near. The howls and screams are what you'll hear.
Creatures crawl familiar and new. You'll find allies far and few. Journey into this cursed land,
And face the beast's hand. Voices of many prove warning, to what they call the Mourning.
A beautiful smile, can prove quite vile. Halloween may be gone, but trust me it won't be long.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1931151
  • Loading history…
