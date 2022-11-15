Crossbow Update V1.14

Bugfixes & Adjustments:
- Flashlight brightness was adjusted to be less overpowered.
- Alexander statue in the basement no longers allows any character to help push it.
- Boss fights no longer allow entry if side characters are still following.
- Post-Fractal Tick monster has been reworked, it will now attach more stable. Sound effects now play when it drains the character's health, alerting the player.
- Updated the Blue/Green Algae combination texture, making it easily distinguishable from the Green Algae.
- Gold Algae effects have been buffed. Now regenerates over 3x the amount of vitality & allows for the hp limit to be temporarily increased.
- Adjusted the dropped handgun extended clip scale.
- A clipping issue was addressed with the weapon menu and the carbine.
- The player would continue to play hurt sound effects if the game was paused during an enemy grab.
- A bug involving the Fleshgait's grab overriding other enemies' grab, leaving the enemies still mid-grab. Enemies now revert upon grab theft.
- The game will no longer soft lock/crash on certain invalid data types, by nullifying them and fixing some sensitivity issues.
Additions:
- Added in another important secondary character (pathline dependant).
- Overhaul to the character's health band blink system.
- A missing animation when swapping to the second rifle swap.
- Fleshgait now grabs secondary characters (Edwin & Alexis).
- NPCs vary their activity when left stationary.
- A Crossbow weapon can now be acquired. Bolts can be reused as long as they can be retrieved. Bolts can be set alight at Fire Points and can be used to set enemies on fire from a long distance.
- A more powerful Handgun that replaces the standard 9mm. (pathline dependant).
