HotFix 0.7.0.2

Changes
- Chest from crate in survivors mode now have all artefacts pool due to popular demand
- Life regen Elite ability: regen cap reduced from 100% of the Elite health to 50%
- Life regen Elite ability: healing speed reduced from 1% per second to 0.5% per second
- Vampire Elite ability: Reduced from 5% per attack to 2%
- Vampire Elite ability: total regen is now capped to heal 100% of the enemy health at maximum before disabling itself
- Martyr Elite ability: No longer heal boss
- Increased necromancer Decaying health over time, from 10% per pattern to 20%
Fixes
- Removed WIP shaman buff spell (it is not finished and was not supposed to be enabled)
Changed files in this update