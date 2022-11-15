 Skip to content

Rogue : Genesia update for 15 November 2022

HotFix 0.7.0.2

Build 9936942

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • Chest from crate in survivors mode now have all artefacts pool due to popular demand
  • Life regen Elite ability: regen cap reduced from 100% of the Elite health to 50%
  • Life regen Elite ability: healing speed reduced from 1% per second to 0.5% per second
  • Vampire Elite ability: Reduced from 5% per attack to 2%
  • Vampire Elite ability: total regen is now capped to heal 100% of the enemy health at maximum before disabling itself
  • Martyr Elite ability: No longer heal boss
  • Increased necromancer Decaying health over time, from 10% per pattern to 20%
Fixes
  • Removed WIP shaman buff spell (it is not finished and was not supposed to be enabled)

