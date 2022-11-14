Destroying boulders during the boss fight was causing a crash due to the previous patch, should now be fixed on windows with linux update following soon.
Harvest Hero Origins update for 14 November 2022
Hotfix: Destroying boulders in Boss Fight no longer crashes
