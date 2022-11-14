 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Harvest Hero Origins update for 14 November 2022

Hotfix: Destroying boulders in Boss Fight no longer crashes

Share · View all patches · Build 9936602 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Destroying boulders during the boss fight was causing a crash due to the previous patch, should now be fixed on windows with linux update following soon.

Changed files in this update

Harvest Hero Origins Content Depot 1651501
  • Loading history…
Harvest Hero Origins Content - Linux Depot 1651502
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link