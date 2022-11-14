- Fixed a rare softlock on stage 1 right before midboss, and sometimes right after
- "Reset progress" setting now asks for a confirmation
- Roguelike mode now always gives you at least 1 bomb/lock on weapon at the beginning
- Corrected the ship names in the in-game leaderboards
- Music track titles now show up in-game
Gunvein update for 14 November 2022
Quick fixes 2
