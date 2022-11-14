 Skip to content

Gunvein update for 14 November 2022

Quick fixes 2

Build 9936594 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a rare softlock on stage 1 right before midboss, and sometimes right after
  • "Reset progress" setting now asks for a confirmation
  • Roguelike mode now always gives you at least 1 bomb/lock on weapon at the beginning
  • Corrected the ship names in the in-game leaderboards
  • Music track titles now show up in-game

