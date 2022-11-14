- Bugfix: Possible fix for multiplayer desyncs when jumping within a star system.
- Bugfix: The Medium and Large Imperium Trade Stations did not have the appropriate amount of resources stocked.
- Bugfix: Crash and text display issues when Windows is configured to use some unusual characters as decimal points.
Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 14 November 2022
Update 0.20.22 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Cosmoteer Core Depot 799601
- Loading history…
Cosmoteer x86 Depot 799602
- Loading history…
Cosmoteer x64 Depot 799603
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update