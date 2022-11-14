 Skip to content

Clash II update for 14 November 2022

Update Notes For 14 November

Share · View all patches · Build 9936287 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix for not disappearing "game saved" messages
  • Fix for refreshing fortification models on the battlefield
  • Bugfixes related to map loading
  • Changes to pathfinding of units
  • Reduced the frequency of lightning strikes during thunderstorms
  • Added to the option to disable V-Sync
  • Two missions to the Voice of the Gods campaign added

