- Fix for not disappearing "game saved" messages
- Fix for refreshing fortification models on the battlefield
- Bugfixes related to map loading
- Changes to pathfinding of units
- Reduced the frequency of lightning strikes during thunderstorms
- Added to the option to disable V-Sync
- Two missions to the Voice of the Gods campaign added
Clash II update for 14 November 2022
Update Notes For 14 November
Patchnotes via Steam Community
