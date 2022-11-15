 Skip to content

Golfing In Aether update for 15 November 2022

Golfing In Aether Update Released [1.2.6]

Golfing In Aether Update Released [1.2.6]

15 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a small update today to remove the now expired Halloween Event. Any rewards earned will remain and so will the Autumn seasonal theme, just without the pumpkins. Hope you enjoyed playing it!

Achievements Menu

Since yesterdays update I got chance to make an achievements menu found via the stats menu. This is nothing fancy and the information you'll find here is identical to the info you'll find in Steam. The point is just that it is more easily navigatable when using a controller in-game, as well as being a press away from the rest of your stats,

Patch Notes

General

  • Removed Halloween 2022 event. Rewards unlocked from completing event will remain.

Environment

  • Fixed minor wall gaps on ‘Crazy Golf'.

Interface

  • Added changes to main menu and season select menu to remove references to Halloween event. Autumn season minus the pumpkins remains.
  • Added achievements menu found via the stats menu.

