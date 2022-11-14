 Skip to content

The Rack update for 14 November 2022

Small improvements

Last edited by Wendy

A new version (v1.16) is available now which contains the following changes:

  • Now in practice mode, you can undo and retry your last shot by clicking the retry icon in your palm
  • The minimum height and the minimum orbit distance is lowered. This allows you to play seated without using the laydown button if you prefer
  • Smooth turn option added to the mirror
  • Now you can select if you want to use the front hand or the backhand index trigger to lock the cue
  • Orbit around is now don't reorient your position automatically.
  • FIXED: Now when you switch to left-handed mode, the lock and laydown buttons are swapped.

