Small improvements

A new version (v1.16) is available now which contains the following changes:
- Now in practice mode, you can undo and retry your last shot by clicking the retry icon in your palm
- The minimum height and the minimum orbit distance is lowered. This allows you to play seated without using the laydown button if you prefer
- Smooth turn option added to the mirror
- Now you can select if you want to use the front hand or the backhand index trigger to lock the cue
- Orbit around is now don't reorient your position automatically.
- FIXED: Now when you switch to left-handed mode, the lock and laydown buttons are swapped.
