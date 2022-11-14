0.9.9d ‘BLOOD MOON’ expanded character and event modding

MODDING MYSTERIES:
- mystery fixes and small reworks, making old custom content work as intended
MODDING CHARACTERS:
- new key under the "[starting_bonus]" section: "type_a", which takes these values: "" (default), "item", "spell", "funds", "injury", "curse", "status", "doom", "bullets", "cigarettes".
- new key under the "[starting_bonus]" section: "name_a", which takes these values: "" (default), "CARD_NAME", "VALUE".
- second starting bonus is possible using sections "type_b" and "name_b"
- custom perk PREMONITION-related crashes are fixed
MODDING EVENTS:
- new key under the "[event]" section: "a_required", which takes these values: "" (default), "CARD_NAME".
- new key under the "[event]" section: "a_locked", which takes these values: "" (default), "MESSAGE".
- to lock options in events that have multiple options, use "b_required", "b_locked", "c_required", "c_locked"
- these new optional keys and values will lock selected event options, displaying "name_X" if characters don't have the chosen card
IMPORTANT CHANGES:
- rare global event-related crashes are fixed
- added support for French, Swedish, Danish, and Portuguese alphabet
- game properly saves and loads the information about enemies and mysteries
OTHER FIXES
- Aiko’s plush toy no longer gives a hidden DOOM penalty
- starting a custom playthrough correctly sets the initial backstory to WORLD OF HORROR
- consistent custom character's chibi sprite when investigating
- STARS ARE RIGHT works again
- pixel off-color artifacts removed
- the nurse correctly treats BROKEN NOSE now
- EVT176: correct penalty applies
- EVT066: removed mention of the doppelganger park ranger
- ENM021: empty special attack fixed
- ENM073: damage dealt shows correctly now
- Yashiro's faith opening exploit fixed
- throwing equipped items in combat doesn't increase the number of free slots
- RITUAL ROBE correctly displays as a slot C item
- library actions and description display correctly now
- spelling and grammar fixes
- UCHIDA's chibi sprite and ally effect fixed
- added in-game explanations for certain mechanics
- halloween comes and goes, and so do weird hairstyles
- ending screen: overflowing text fixed
- ENM075: minor changes to reflect the characters better
- swapped the location of the bedroom and the kitchen
- upgrade screen: selected stat upgrade shows correctly
- TORCH deal the correct damage type
- Dog ending displays correctly now
- DOOM EFFIGY weird doom display fixed
- INSOMNIA status fixed
- FEARFUL and MASOCHISTIC curses added to the game
- EVT122: fixed the incorrect damage dealt to the player
- GHASTLY PRESENCE soft block related to the newest mystery removed
BALANCE CHANGES:
- increased the DOOM cost of VENDING MACHINES (1 -> 2)
- ILL-FATED's starting experience has been reduced for JURI (133 -> 66)
- MEAT CLEAVER's new effect: [extra damage against HUMAN and MONSTER enemies]
Known issues:
- in-game preview for custom events crashes the game but it doesn't affect players
- throwing items that have the same name as current equipment tend to increase/decrease inventory size
Thanks for reading!
Changed files in this update