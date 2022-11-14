 Skip to content

WORLD OF HORROR update for 14 November 2022

0.9.9d ‘BLOOD MOON’ expanded character and event modding

0.9.9d 'BLOOD MOON' expanded character and event modding

MODDING MYSTERIES:

  • mystery fixes and small reworks, making old custom content work as intended

MODDING CHARACTERS:

  • new key under the "[starting_bonus]" section: "type_a", which takes these values: "" (default), "item", "spell", "funds", "injury", "curse", "status", "doom", "bullets", "cigarettes".
  • new key under the "[starting_bonus]" section: "name_a", which takes these values: "" (default), "CARD_NAME", "VALUE".
  • second starting bonus is possible using sections "type_b" and "name_b"
  • custom perk PREMONITION-related crashes are fixed

MODDING EVENTS:

  • new key under the "[event]" section: "a_required", which takes these values: "" (default), "CARD_NAME".
  • new key under the "[event]" section: "a_locked", which takes these values: "" (default), "MESSAGE".
  • to lock options in events that have multiple options, use "b_required", "b_locked", "c_required", "c_locked"
  • these new optional keys and values will lock selected event options, displaying "name_X" if characters don't have the chosen card

IMPORTANT CHANGES:

  • rare global event-related crashes are fixed
  • added support for French, Swedish, Danish, and Portuguese alphabet
  • game properly saves and loads the information about enemies and mysteries


OTHER FIXES

  • Aiko’s plush toy no longer gives a hidden DOOM penalty
  • starting a custom playthrough correctly sets the initial backstory to WORLD OF HORROR
  • consistent custom character's chibi sprite when investigating
  • STARS ARE RIGHT works again
  • pixel off-color artifacts removed
  • the nurse correctly treats BROKEN NOSE now
  • EVT176: correct penalty applies
  • EVT066: removed mention of the doppelganger park ranger
  • ENM021: empty special attack fixed
  • ENM073: damage dealt shows correctly now
  • Yashiro's faith opening exploit fixed
  • throwing equipped items in combat doesn't increase the number of free slots
  • RITUAL ROBE correctly displays as a slot C item
  • library actions and description display correctly now
  • spelling and grammar fixes
  • UCHIDA's chibi sprite and ally effect fixed
  • added in-game explanations for certain mechanics
  • halloween comes and goes, and so do weird hairstyles
  • ending screen: overflowing text fixed
  • ENM075: minor changes to reflect the characters better
  • swapped the location of the bedroom and the kitchen
  • upgrade screen: selected stat upgrade shows correctly
  • TORCH deal the correct damage type
  • Dog ending displays correctly now
  • DOOM EFFIGY weird doom display fixed
  • INSOMNIA status fixed
  • FEARFUL and MASOCHISTIC curses added to the game
  • EVT122: fixed the incorrect damage dealt to the player
  • GHASTLY PRESENCE soft block related to the newest mystery removed

BALANCE CHANGES:

  • increased the DOOM cost of VENDING MACHINES (1 -> 2)
  • ILL-FATED's starting experience has been reduced for JURI (133 -> 66)
  • MEAT CLEAVER's new effect: [extra damage against HUMAN and MONSTER enemies]

Known issues:

  • in-game preview for custom events crashes the game but it doesn't affect players
  • throwing items that have the same name as current equipment tend to increase/decrease inventory size

Thanks for reading!

