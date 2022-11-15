- Improved lighting model. Illuminated windows will now cast light on nearby objects. Citizen lanterns and gems on towers will project more light, illuminating nearby objects. At nighttime, areas are darker when away from lights. If you prefer brighter lighting at night, the brightness can be raised in the settings menu.
- Productivity wasn't properly being applied to building based work. Mines weren't outputting faster, research wasn't researched faster, etc. This is now fixed. Productivity boosts have been re-balanced, research times have been rebalanced. Thanks magura for catching this bug!
- Wave difficulty curve tweaks. There are some skilled players are reaching a point where waves their defenses scale up faster than invader difficulty ramp can curve, resulting in the last 1/3 of a level dragging on and filling like a waste of time. Tweaks were made to allow the difficulty curve to better ramp up in these situations.
- A few players were having citizens rarely get stuck on some cliff sides. A long term solution is still in progress, but the "playable" cliff sides that were problematic were cleaned up on Yogan, Kori, and Piku islands. If you have a save that had a pathway going tight against a cliff side, walls/towers may need to be relocated. After this patch, If you are getting a "out of bounds" error when trying to place walls after loading the save, and are not sure where is being blocked, I can help find the point on Discord or the Steam forums.
- A few minor fixes, performance improvements and stability fixes.
Exodus Borealis update for 15 November 2022
Patch Notes - Version 6.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
