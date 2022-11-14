 Skip to content

Golf Club Architect Playtest update for 14 November 2022

Update 0.23.0

Updates

  • Removed solid background for the top bar and improved layout.
  • Updated day duration to be 3 times quicker with 3 times fewer tee times.
  • Updated speech so that speech lines show for an appropriate duration.
  • Updated speech so that it is affected by the game speed.

Fixes

  • Fixed the balance tooltip so it no longer covers the balance value.
  • Fixed being able to place tees and cups in trees and other props.
  • Fixed being unable to interact with putting and bunker shots buttons on character customisation screen.
  • Fixed editing bunker shots attribute not working correctly.

