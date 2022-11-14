Update 0.23.0

Updates
- Removed solid background for the top bar and improved layout.
- Updated day duration to be 3 times quicker with 3 times fewer tee times.
- Updated speech so that speech lines show for an appropriate duration.
- Updated speech so that it is affected by the game speed.
Fixes
- Fixed the balance tooltip so it no longer covers the balance value.
- Fixed being able to place tees and cups in trees and other props.
- Fixed being unable to interact with putting and bunker shots buttons on character customisation screen.
- Fixed editing bunker shots attribute not working correctly.
