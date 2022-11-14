2022年11月15日 更新说明

<color=#0000FF>【更新说明】</color>
1.优化创意工坊更新流程，添加密码验证。
2.修复兄弟不会借钱的Bug。
<color=#0000FF>【创意工坊提示】</color>
1.更新后，在游戏中更新作品会要求输入密码，烦请联系游戏作者获取初始更新密码，之后可以自行修改。
2.由Steam规定，受限制的账户（指未消费满5美元）无法使用创意工坊公开发布作品。
作者QQ：1025966822
交流QQ群：607451655
