英雄黄昏 update for 14 November 2022

2022年11月15日 更新说明

1.优化创意工坊更新流程，添加密码验证。
2.修复兄弟不会借钱的Bug。

1.更新后，在游戏中更新作品会要求输入密码，烦请联系游戏作者获取初始更新密码，之后可以自行修改。
2.由Steam规定，受限制的账户（指未消费满5美元）无法使用创意工坊公开发布作品

作者QQ：1025966822
交流QQ群：607451655

