Ozymandias update for 14 November 2022

More visible threats and lots of fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9935001 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.0.3.18

  • Threats adjusted to be easier to see in similarly coloured terrain.
  • Incorrect deep sea locations fixed in the map art.
  • Saving the game can no longer fail if you click Quit straight after.
  • Updates to multiplayer game list to prevent players from instantly resigning.
  • Fix for buttons in the lobby that could be double-clicked confusing the server.
  • The ‘Game Started’ sound will now only play if the local player is in the game in question.
  • After you end turn in multiplayer, the timer tooltip will now show the time remaining in the turn.
  • Timer tooltip now always shows the time remaining when you re-enter a multiplayer game.
  • If your game timer runs out in a multiplayer game, you will now be returned to the main menu.
  • Fixed long map names getting cut off in the game lobby.
  • Fixed player names flickering on multiplayer results screen.
  • Fixed a case where players with less Treasure didn’t get priority when empires were assigned.
  • Fixed bug where timer ticking would not be heard if you were still in the opportunity choice.
  • Fixed Holy City causing Harvest Festival to trigger erroneously.
  • Wonders, which have been turned off, will now never be visible on the victory panel.
  • You can no longer continue turning blank How To Play pages with arrow keys.
  • The month shown on the Load Game screen is now localised in all languages.
  • Minor translation fixes in FR & DE.
  • Fixed a few edge cases relating to players leaving in between turns in multiplayer.
  • Fixed an edge case in how players are ranked at the end of a multiplayer game.
    The final 2 changes will arrive with a server update in ~15 hours so there will be a short outage then. These server changes will not disrupt long-running multiplayer games but our compatibility branches remain open in Steam if you have very old games.

