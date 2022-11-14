More visible threats and lots of fixes

v1.0.3.18
- Threats adjusted to be easier to see in similarly coloured terrain.
- Incorrect deep sea locations fixed in the map art.
- Saving the game can no longer fail if you click Quit straight after.
- Updates to multiplayer game list to prevent players from instantly resigning.
- Fix for buttons in the lobby that could be double-clicked confusing the server.
- The ‘Game Started’ sound will now only play if the local player is in the game in question.
- After you end turn in multiplayer, the timer tooltip will now show the time remaining in the turn.
- Timer tooltip now always shows the time remaining when you re-enter a multiplayer game.
- If your game timer runs out in a multiplayer game, you will now be returned to the main menu.
- Fixed long map names getting cut off in the game lobby.
- Fixed player names flickering on multiplayer results screen.
- Fixed a case where players with less Treasure didn’t get priority when empires were assigned.
- Fixed bug where timer ticking would not be heard if you were still in the opportunity choice.
- Fixed Holy City causing Harvest Festival to trigger erroneously.
- Wonders, which have been turned off, will now never be visible on the victory panel.
- You can no longer continue turning blank How To Play pages with arrow keys.
- The month shown on the Load Game screen is now localised in all languages.
- Minor translation fixes in FR & DE.
- Fixed a few edge cases relating to players leaving in between turns in multiplayer.
- Fixed an edge case in how players are ranked at the end of a multiplayer game.
The final 2 changes will arrive with a server update in ~15 hours so there will be a short outage then. These server changes will not disrupt long-running multiplayer games but our compatibility branches remain open in Steam if you have very old games.
Changed files in this update