- Pregen characters equip their lights be default.
- After a total party kill, the game goes back to the main menu instead of the town.
- Added more diagnostics.
- Fixed a couple of bugs.
D20 Dungeons update for 14 November 2022
Release v1.39.117
Patchnotes via Steam Community
