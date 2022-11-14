 Skip to content

Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder update for 14 November 2022

v1.2.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9934607 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Cleansing and Tolerance removing the Cursed Magic health debuff
  • Fixed Tricksters not dodging when they have Steady Footing mutation
  • Fixed a bug where saves could not be loaded with Curse of Mutation or Curse of Variety present. Also, we will be sending unloadable saves to our servers now.
  • Fixed regular attack triggering/being affected by Curse of Magic cooldown buff

