- Fixed Cleansing and Tolerance removing the Cursed Magic health debuff
- Fixed Tricksters not dodging when they have Steady Footing mutation
- Fixed a bug where saves could not be loaded with Curse of Mutation or Curse of Variety present. Also, we will be sending unloadable saves to our servers now.
- Fixed regular attack triggering/being affected by Curse of Magic cooldown buff
Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder update for 14 November 2022
v1.2.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
