Patch notes v.155.34

- The main feature of this update is an improved crafting system, now you do not have to create additional materials yourself, these materials will now be created automatically, you need to have enough raw materials with you. Right now the required amount of raw materials is not displayed anywhere, this will be added in the next update. When you create a thing, for example, these are plasma cells, then you need to have only 3 pieces of aluminum and 2 pieces of copper with you, the new item creation system itself will create wires 8 pieces, because the ionizer recipe requires 5 pieces of wire, and the wire recipe creates only 4 wires at the output, respectively, 3 wires will remain in the container of the craft terminal as an extra product. The system will then create an oxygen ionizer, and then plasma cells. As before, you can specify the number of pieces you need when creating. The maximum that can be specified is 1000 pcs. The system saves the creation and tracking status of created recipes in the queue. If your old game save has a saved process of creating something on a crafting terminal, then the first time you load the current version of the game, your terminal will stop and return the previously reserved materials to its container. While the item is being created, you will see the current item being created by the system inside the terminal interface.
- Fixed a bug that caused a different recipe to be selected when switching to the crafting terminal tab
- Changed the direction of rotation of the mouse wheel to control the range of the camera
- Changed trash icon to destroy unwanted items
- The game version is now written on the top right side of the screen
