Dashpong update for 14 November 2022

Update 1.1.4

14 November 2022

Update 1.1.4

Some achievements were not working.. OOPS!

Modifications
  • longy 2 modified to have better collisions
Bug fixes
  • hexagone map being chosen in random maps in 2V2
  • achievements not working (paddles, dominating, ran)

Enjoy!

