- Changed cart and transport ship behavior to not drop resources on the ground if the drop off storage is full. Instead the goods will stay on the ship or cart.
- Changed oculus controllers select action to use "A" button instead of trigger
- Added Mixed Reality Motion controller SteamVR bindings
- Added Vive Cosmos controller SteamVR bindings
- Added missing translation for VR orbit tutorial
- Improved VR pivot pointer visuals when very close to the ground
- Fixed issue where you couldn't put troops on ships in VR (changed VR unit selection to select action and movement to be cancel action - on Vive this means separate triggers)
- Removed VR controller vibration during movement tutorial
- Updated VR pivot mode to be easier to keep active while gripping
Kingdoms and Castles update for 14 November 2022
Hotpatch - Version 120r2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
