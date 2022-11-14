 Skip to content

Kingdoms and Castles update for 14 November 2022

Hotpatch - Version 120r2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed cart and transport ship behavior to not drop resources on the ground if the drop off storage is full. Instead the goods will stay on the ship or cart.
  • Changed oculus controllers select action to use "A" button instead of trigger
  • Added Mixed Reality Motion controller SteamVR bindings
  • Added Vive Cosmos controller SteamVR bindings
  • Added missing translation for VR orbit tutorial
  • Improved VR pivot pointer visuals when very close to the ground
  • Fixed issue where you couldn't put troops on ships in VR (changed VR unit selection to select action and movement to be cancel action - on Vive this means separate triggers)
  • Removed VR controller vibration during movement tutorial
  • Updated VR pivot mode to be easier to keep active while gripping

