- Added full SteamInput support.
- Minor SteamDeck bugfixes.
- Fixed bug that caused the game to not start by default in Steam language on some computers.
- Minor fixes in main menu and credits.
- Updated credits.
Your Computer Might Be At Risk update for 14 November 2022
Version 1.2.0
