Share · View all patches · Build 9934403 · Last edited 14 November 2022 – 17:39:17 UTC by Wendy

15 November 2022 Update:

All teammate character animations completed.

Added a new teammate "The Gambler" that allows players to increase their chances of attacking first.



The combat animation system has been reworked, and combat stats have been adjusted.

The game test success video is as follows

Expected update on December 15, 2022:

Updated some character animations.

Game program optimization.