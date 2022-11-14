 Skip to content

镇邪 Zhenxie update for 14 November 2022

11月15日更新公告

镇邪 Zhenxie update for 14 November 2022

11月15日更新公告

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1：后山新增无限副本，副本内新增多种怪物，副本掉落新炼尸幻化书，破除幻术鬼的纸蝶道具 ，直升尸王书，超级封魂坛等多种道具
2：修复炼尸完成后，扛出炼尸无法继续炼下一个的BUG
3：新增2560x1080 分辨率
4：修复冲刺的同时按下空格键和攻击键会有几率卡住的BUG

Changed files in this update

