1：后山新增无限副本，副本内新增多种怪物，副本掉落新炼尸幻化书，破除幻术鬼的纸蝶道具 ，直升尸王书，超级封魂坛等多种道具
2：修复炼尸完成后，扛出炼尸无法继续炼下一个的BUG
3：新增2560x1080 分辨率
4：修复冲刺的同时按下空格键和攻击键会有几率卡住的BUG
镇邪 Zhenxie update for 14 November 2022
11月15日更新公告
Patchnotes via Steam Community
