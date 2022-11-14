 Skip to content

Senet update for 14 November 2022

Update Notes (Version 1.03) for Nov 14

Share · View all patches · Build 9934311 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.03:

  • Fixed the issue of the mirrored knucklebone not showing the correct side (thanks to Ginner for his comments on this).
  • Updated the Normal Difficulty AI to be a little more unpredictable and less offsensive.

